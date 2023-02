9 Feb. 13:50

So far, more than 20,000 people have been rescued from the rubble in Türkiye, Vice President Fuat Oktay said.

According to him, more accurate figures will be published tomorrow.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on February 6, thousands of people were killed and injured. The mourning period in the country would last for seven days, until sunset on February 12.