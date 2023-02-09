Popular social media app expects to be subject to stricter EU online content rules

9 Feb. 14:40

Social media company TikTok is likely to be subject to stricter EU online content rules because its number of active users exceed a threshold set out under the Digital Services Act (DSA), a senior executive at the company said.

The landmark rules take a tougher line on very large online platforms, characterising these as companies with more than 45 million users.

Requirements for such companies include risk management obligations, external and independent auditing, sharing data with authorities and researchers and adopting a code of conduct. Violations can result in fines of as much as 6% of a company's global turnover.

Online platforms and search engines are due to report their user numbers on February 17, allowing the European Commission to designate which are the very large online platforms and very large online search engines, according to Reuters.

Vestnik Kavkaza earlier reported that the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan proposed to restrict the access of minors to TikTok.