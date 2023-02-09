Russian rescue workers find more than 10 bodies under rubble in Syria

9 Feb. 15:00

Rescuers from the Russian Emergencies Ministry have recovered 12 bodies while clearing the rubble in Syrian regions affected by earthquakes , the emergency service said on Thursday.

According to the source, the inspection of the ruins continues in the Syrian town of Jableh with 1,300 cubic meters of the rubble already taken out. During this operation, one person was rescued.

Vestnik Kavkaza earlier reported that the earthquake in Turkey and Syria killed tens of thousands of people. Russia has offered assistance to both countries to eliminate the impact of the quakes.