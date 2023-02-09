Russia does not abandon idea of Lavrov-Bayramov-Mirzoyan trilateral talks

9 Feb. 16:20

The arrangements for a meeting between Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian foreign ministers are underway, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

According to the diplomat, they are not abandoning this idea. Moscow wants to make the most of the resources they have in terms of providing platforms and a format for further movement as part of the existing agreements toward stabilization, he added.

Vestnik Kavkaza earlier reported that the previous meeting of the FMs of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan took place on October 14, 2022 in Astana. In December 2022, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov, during a conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart, confirmed the readiness to arrange and hold another trilateral meeting in Moscow.