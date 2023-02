9 Feb. 16:50

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Gaziantep, one of the provinces hit by Monday's earthquakes in Türkiye's south.

Erdogan updated the death toll to 14,014 and told reporters another 63,794 people were injured in the disaster.

The president is scheduled to visit Osmaniye and Kilis, other earthquake-hit provinces, on Thursday.

Earlier, Erdogan declared seven days of national mourning.