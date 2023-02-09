Saakashvili to be deprived of amnesty

9 Feb. 17:35

The Georgian authorities will never grant amnesty to Mikheil Saakashvili, Irakli Kobakhidze, head of the Georgian Dream, said.

He ruled out an amnesty for the ex-president by the Georgian parliament. According to him, the Georgian authorities will adhere to the principle that the amnesty law cannot be adapted to one specific person.

In conclusion, he gave his word to the Georgian people that the issue of amnesty for Mikheil Saakashvili would be closed.

Vestnik Kavkaza reported earlier that a court in Tbilisi refused to release Mikheil Saakashvili on health grounds.