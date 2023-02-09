Russian House donates humanitarian aid to victims in Türkiye

9 Feb. 18:20

Russian businessmen and diplomats working in Türkiye, as well as representatives of the Russian House in Ankara, collected humanitarian aid for Turkish citizens who suffered from a large-scale earthquake.

Over 60 parcels with warm clothes, food and personal hygiene products for the victims were collected by the House's staff and the diplomatic mission. They were handed over to the Çankaya municipality of Ankara. Then, the boxes will go to the city of Samandağ in Hatay province.

The Russian House added that they continued to accept assistance.

As Vestnik Kavkaza reported earlier, more than 10,000 people died as a result of the earthquake. A nationwide mourning was declared in the country.