Nine companies involved in Iran's oil sector targeted by US sanctions

9 Feb. 19:40

The USA has imposed sanctions on nine companies that areinvolved in Iran's oil sector.

The US Treasury Department's press release said that these organizations played an important role in the production, sale and supply of petrochemicals and petroleum products to buyers in Asia.

In particular, the new restrictive measures affected six Iranian companies, including the largest polyethylene producer in the Islamic Republic, Amir Kabir Petrochemical Company. Two Singaporean and one Malaysian organizations are also in the sanctions list.