Spotify decides to close its Russian legal entity

9 Feb. 20:15

According to data from the FTS portal, the audio streaming service Spotify has begun liquidating its legal entity in Russia.

The application for liquidation was filed this Monday.

Vestnik Kavkaza earlier reported, the Swedish company announced the termination of work in Russia on April 11 last year. Spotify noted that they made this decision after a law on fakes was passed, endangering employees and users.

At the same time, Russian users can continue to use the service if they reactivate their account in another country in the user settings.