10 Feb. 10:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

European and world boxing champion Muslim Gadzhimagomedov will fight in the ring at a professional level for the second time.

According to Interfax, the athlete will fight with compatriot Denis Savitsky. The boxing match will take place on February 21 at the Soviet Wings sports complex.

It should be added that the event will be organized by Dynamo Boxing Promotions with the support of the Russian Boxing Federation.