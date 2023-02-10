Iran to participate in trilateral talks between Syria, Türkiye and Russia

10 Feb. 10:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has decided to participate in the trilateral talks between Syria, Türkiye and Russia on the settlement of Turkish-Syrian relations.

This was announced by the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic in the Russian Federation Kazem Jalali.

He also admitted that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian would arrive in Russia before the end of March.

Vestnik Kavkaza earlier reported that at the end of 2022, a trilateral meeting was held in Moscow, which was attended by the Defense Ministers of the Russian Federation, Türkiye and Syria took part. Last month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that representatives of Iran could join the talks soon.