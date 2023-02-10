Branches of Russian technical universities to appear in Kazakhstan

10 Feb. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Russia Ermek Kosherbaev said that the republic was negotiating with the Russian side to open new branches of Russian universities.

By 2025, the ambassador recalled, Kazakhstan intends to open branches of five prestigious foreign universities. There are plans to open branches of advanced technical universities in Russia. Besides, according to Kosherbaev, negotiations are underway on joint work and training of Russian and Kazakh scientists.

There are currently 70,000 students from Kazakhstan studying in Russia. This number is larger than from any other country in the world.