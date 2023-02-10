Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to expedite negotiations on cooperation in gas sector

10 Feb. 12:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are planning to speed up negotiations on gas, the Uzbek Ministry of Energy's press service informs.

The Ministry noted that on February 9, the head of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, the Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, Bolat Akchulakov, and the Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan, Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov took part in the negotiations.

One of the topics discussed was the preliminary technical assessments of the tripartite working group on the organization of gas supplies from Russia through Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Vestnik Kavkaza earlier reported, this January, the head of Gazprom, Alexey Miller, and the Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan, Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov, signed a roadmap for cooperation in the gas sector.