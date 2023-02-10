Russia to build nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan?

10 Feb. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Head of the Third department of the CIS countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexander Sternik, talked with RIA Novosti about Russia's readiness to cooperate with Kazakhstan on the construction of nuclear power plants in any format convenient for the republic.

He noted that Kazakhstan wanted to master advanced technologies in the field of nuclear power plant construction, and Russia is ready to cooperate in any format that is comfortable for a partner. According to Sternik, joint work in the format of multilateral cooperation is possible.

What are the benefits of nuclear power plants in Kazakhstan?

At present, the parameters of the project of the first nuclear power plant in the republic are being coordinated in Kazakhstan.

The work on the NPP with Russia is attractive for Kazakhstan due to its multiplicative nature, the Russian Foreign Ministry's representative believes. The Russian design is reliable, economical. In addition to this, with the construction of a nuclear power plant, the republic will get advanced technologies, new jobs, and form national competent personnel. The project will contribute to the development of infrastructure, both economic and social, Sternik said .

Where will a nuclear power plant be built in Kazakhstan?

The first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan may appear on Lake Balkhash in the Almaty region. As Vestnik Kavkaza previously reported, the republic studied the Rosatom's experience of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant construction in Türkiye, which can be launched before the end of 2023.

It should be noted that Rosatom can also build a nuclear power plant in Kyrgyzstan, its launch will be possible in 6-7 years.