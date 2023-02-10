Russia and Georgia increased trade turnover by more than 50%

10 Feb. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

In 2022, the trade turnover between Russia and Georgia increased by about 50%, to $2.5 billion, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) of Russia reported.

The Russian-Georgian Business Council has also been launched under the Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It will become the main platform for contacts between businessmen.

Yury Balashov, head of the board of directors of IK Rumb, vice-president of the National Fund for the Preservation of Cultural and Historical Heritage and the Development of Sustainable Tourism, became the head of the new structure.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the council would help companies from Russia to look for an opportunity to enter the Georgian market, to establish direct ties with partners.