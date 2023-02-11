Russia welcomes dialogue between Baku, Yerevan, Tbilisi if West not involved

11 Feb. 10:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow would welcome a trilateral dialogue between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia, if it is not subject to the destructive influence of the West, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She stressed that if a trilateral dialogue between Baku, Yerevan and Tbilisi will facilitate the settlement of disagreements in Transcaucasia and strengthen the stability and security of the region, then Moscow would only welcome that.

"If, however, there is a shadow of Washington and Brussels - seeking to undermine the implementation of the trilateral agreements of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan - behind this initiative, then that is a different story entirely," Zakharova told briefing.

Earlier Vestnik Kavkaza reported that the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan is Russia's priority.