Istanbul Gas Summit postponed

11 Feb. 11:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The information about the postponement of the Istanbul Gas Summit from February 14-15 to March 22 is correct, a source in the Turkish Energy Ministry said.

"Yes, the information that this summit is postponed to March 22 is correct," the source said.

The ministry noted that now all state agencies are involved in the elimination of the consequences of the earthquakes.

Vestnik Kavkaza reported that in October Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed creating the largest gas hub in Europe in Turkey and redirecting the volume of gas, the transit of which is no longer possible through the Nord Stream, to this hub.