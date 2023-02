11 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia has sent humanitarian aid to Turkey via the closed border, Armenian foreign ministry press secretary Vahan Hunanyan said.

"Trucks with humanitarian aid have crossed the Margara bridge on the border and are on their way to the earthquake-stricken region," Hunanyan write on Twitter.

Vestnik Kavkaza earlier reported that Armenia has sent rescuers as well to quake-ravaged Turkey and Syria.