Russia discusses trilateral gas cooperation with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan

11 Feb. 13:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller held a working meeting with Kazakh Energy Minister Bulat Akchulakov and Uzbek Energy Minister Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov on Friday.

"Participants of the meeting discussed the possibilities of trilateral cooperation in the gas industry," according to a statement.

Gazprom signed bilateral roadmaps for cooperation in the gas industry with the government of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan in January 2023, the Russian company said.

