Russia sends two planes with 70 tons of food to Syria

11 Feb. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry sent two planes with 70 tons of food as humanitarian aid to Syria’s victims of the recent earthquake, the ministry said.

"The ministry’s planes have taken on a load of food and essential supplies: sugar, flour, vegetable oil, kitchenware, tents, mattresses, warm blankets and mobile electric stations," the ministry said.

The second Russian emergencies ministry’s plane with 35 more tons of humanitarian aid has landed in Syria, the ministry said on Friday. "In all, Russian emergencies ministry delivered 70 tons of humanitarian aid to Syria during the day," it said.