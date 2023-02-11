РУС ENG

Saakashvili can be treated in Poland

Warsaw has proposed to the Georgian government that former president Mikheil Saakashvili be treated in Poland, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, aiming to solve a dispute over the jailed former Georgian leader's treatment.

"Poland has issued a proposal to the Georgian government that Mikheil Saakashvili could be treated in Poland," Morawiecki said during a news conference in Brussels.

Saakashvili's team are seeking permission for him to be released or allowed to be transferred abroad for medical treatment.

Georgian officials say the ex-president is simulating the seriousness of his condition in order to gain early release and that they have provided adequate healthcare in a clinic in Tbilisi where he has been held for months.

