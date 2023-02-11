Saakashvili can be treated in Poland

11 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Warsaw has proposed to the Georgian government that former president Mikheil Saakashvili be treated in Poland, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, aiming to solve a dispute over the jailed former Georgian leader's treatment.

"Poland has issued a proposal to the Georgian government that Mikheil Saakashvili could be treated in Poland," Morawiecki said during a news conference in Brussels.

Saakashvili's team are seeking permission for him to be released or allowed to be transferred abroad for medical treatment.

Georgian officials say the ex-president is simulating the seriousness of his condition in order to gain early release and that they have provided adequate healthcare in a clinic in Tbilisi where he has been held for months.