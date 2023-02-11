Popular magazine praises Georgia's khachapuri

11 Feb. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

National Geographic magazine published journalist Jennifer Hattam's article "Rediscovering khachapuri, Georgia's must-try classic".

"I’ve come to Tbilisi to learn more about khachapuri, and with each meal I have, it becomes clear I’d need much longer than a few days to try every version of this classic comfort food," Hattam said.

There are as many recipes for khachapuri as there are kitchens in Georgia, and almost 50 distinct varieties have been identified. And Georgian chefs are lobbying to have khachapuri recognised by UNESCO as part of the country’s intangible cultural heritage.

It was noted that the ISET Policy Institute at Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University compiles the monthly Khachapuri index, which tracks inflation based on the cost of the ingredients of Imeretian khachapuri - specifically flour, cheese, butter, milk, eggs and yeast. Right now the index is showing an upward trend.

The article also mentions khinkali, lobio, pkhali and satsivi.

