11 Feb. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The number of people who died as a result of the powerful earthquake in Türkiye has reached 21,043, with 80,097 people injured, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Powerful 7.7-and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes rocked Turkey’s Kahramanmaras province, located in the country’s southeast, on Monday. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces as well as in neighboring countries, of which Syria was hardest hit.