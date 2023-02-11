Georgia intends to strengthen South Caucasus' role globally

11 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian government plans to strengthen ties with its partners in 2023, as well as strengthen the role of the South Caucasus, transforming the country into an international hub.

Georgia's goals

The main focus of the Georgian authorities will be the transformation of the South Caucasus into a region of economic growth and new opportunities. The government stressed that the potential of the South Caucasus will be presented at the maximum this year.

In addition, the country will pay attention to strengthening ties with its allies and partners, as well as relations in various formats with the European Union and NATO. It is also planned to expand cooperation in Asia.