11 Feb. 16:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

United States temporarily lifts Syrian restrictions.

The US temporarily suspends sanctions pressure on Syria due to a devastating earthquake.

It became known that the sanctions are lifted for six months in order to ensure the delivery of aid to the northwestern region of the country, which is now under the control of opposition parties. The earthquake badly damaged this area.

Not much humanitarian aid was provided to Syria at present, despite thousands of deaths.

