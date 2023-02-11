IDF mission saves nine-year-old boy in Türkiye

11 Feb. 16:59 (UTC+3 MSK)

IDF rescuers managed to get a child from the rubble.

An IDF rescue mission in Turkey rescued a nine-year-old boy buried under rubble for 120 hours.

According to rescuers, the operation lasted more than a day. An Israeli pediatrician examined the child on the spot, then the boy was hospitalized. The boy is currently in the hospital.

According to the IDF, the child is the 19th person rescued by the mission.

Vestnik Kavkaza reported earlier that an earthquake in Türkiye is equaled that of several hundred nuclear bombs.