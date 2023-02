11 Feb. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Astrakhan, electricity and cold water suddenly went off

As a result of an accident, electricity, and cold water supply were suspended in Astrakhan, the press service of the city administration informs. The water supply networks are out of order in Kirovsky, Sovetsky and Leninsky regions.

Currently, the electricity supply has been partially restored, and the left-bank treatment facilities are under routine operation.