Iran threatens US with plan B

11 Feb. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Ministry: the possibility of a return to the JCPOA is not eternal opportunity

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned that the time to return to the negotiating table and revive the JCPOA is running out.

According to the minister, for now, all parties that signed the nuclear deal in 2015 can return to the agreement. However, this possibility cannot exist forever, as Tehran does not see any benefit from complying with the JCPOA.

The Minister stressed that Tehran can both revive the JCPOA and start implementing Plan B. At the same time, Amir-Abdollahian noted that for a while Iran is determined to reach a consensus with the US.