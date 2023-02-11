Georgia managed to prevent war

11 Feb. 18:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the Georgian government said that the authorities had prevented a war in the country.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that thanks to the efforts of official Tbilisi, hostilities were prevented in the country.

Garibashvili noted the endless attempts of Kyiv’s representatives to open a second front in Georgia.

In this regard, the head of government noted that provocations of this kind against Georgia never stop.

