Trucks from Türkiye to jump the queue on Russian border

11 Feb. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Sergei Menyailo ordered to permit the Turkish trucks at the border in the first instance.

Trucks from Türkiye heading to Upper Lars will no longer queue at the Russian-Georgian border, head of the North Ossetia Sergei Menyailo said.

He explained this decision by the earthquake that took place in Türkiye on February 6. According to Menyailo, given that today the whole world has united to assist the victims of a natural disaster, ”the decision is right”.

