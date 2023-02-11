Turkish Ambassador thanks people of Azerbaijan

11 Feb. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Ambassador thanked people of Azerbaijan

The Turkish Ambassador addressed the citizens of Azerbaijan with gratitude.

Turkish Ambassador to Baku Cahit Bagchi expressed his gratitude to the citizens of Azerbaijan for helping the people of Türkiye affected by the earthquake.

He also emphasized that all the country is grateful to all those who participated in search and rescue operations in Türkiye or provided other assistance to the victims.

Vestnik Kavkaza reported earlier that the number of the earthquake victims in Syria and Türkiye exceeded 25,000 people.