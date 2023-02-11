РУС ENG

Criminal developers responsible for thousands victims in Türkiye

In Türkiye, an investigation is underway against unscrupulous developers whose buildings collapsed as a result of the earthquake.

According to the mayor of Erzin, the city in the province of Hatay, Ökkeş Elmasoğlu, Erzin was the only place where no buildings collapsed as a result of the earthquake.

Since Elmasoğlu became the head of the district, not a single building has been illegally built on this territory. "They were angry with me, they criticized me and threatened me because I did not allow illegal construction. But now nothing weighs on my conscience," he said in an interview with reporters.

Vestnik Kavkaza reported earlier that looters to be punished in Türkiye.

