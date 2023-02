11 Feb. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

In eight provinces, 48 people were detained on suspicion of looting.

Today, in Türkiye, security forces detained 48 people on charges of looting in settlements affected by the earthquake. The detainees are currently being interrogated.

According to the latest data, more than 22,000 people died in the country as a result of the disaster.

Vestnik Kavkaza reported earlier that looters to be punished in Türkiye.