11 Feb. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The IDF reported that the Iron Dome intercepted a missile fired at Nahal Oz.

An IDF spokesman said that a code red alert was issued at Kibbutz Nahal Oz in the Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council (the Gaza Strip) on Saturday evening.

It is specified that the Iron Dome air defence system intercepted a pojectile launched from the Gaza Strip. According to the Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council, there are no casualties.

Vestnik Kavkaza reported earlier that the IDF mission saved a nine-year-old boy in Türkiye.