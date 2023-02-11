Lukashenko to visit Iran

11 Feb. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The President of Belarus considers paying an official visit to Iran

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sent a congratulatory telegram to President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

The head of the Belarusian state noted that Iran is the most important player in the global political arena. In addition, Lukashenko noted the progressive full-fledged development of the country.

The Belarusian leader pointed out that friendship and equal dialogue have been linking Iran and Belarus for many years.

Lukashenko admitted that he considers paying an official visit to Tehran to discuss economic and political cooperation.

