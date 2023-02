12 Feb. 11:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani pianist Riad Mammadov will perform in Moscow at the Zaryadye Concert Hall. The concert called "Interrupted Dreams" and it will take place on February 15.

The audience will listen to the author's interpretation of works by Johann Sebastian Bach and Fryderyk Chopin, jazz improvisation, mugham, music by Claude Debussy and Vagif Mustafazade, as well as compositions by Riad Mammadov.