Street named after Rasul Gamzatov to appear in Rostov-on-Don

12 Feb. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

One of the streets in Rostov-on-Don will be named after the poet Rasul Gamzatov, the head of the city administration Alexey Logvinenko said.

According to him, several events will also be held in the city in honor of the centenary of the writer's birth. "One of the streets in the Oktyabrsky district of Rostov will be named after the outstanding poet Rasul Gamzatov. September 8, 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the poet's birth. On the occasion of this event, cultural institutions of the Don capital have planned a series of thematic events", he said.