12 Feb. 13:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Jens Stoltenberg, who has headed NATO for the past nine years, intends to leave his post in six months. This information was confirmed by his representative Oana Lungescu.

She recalled that his term as the head of the North Atlantic Alliance expired on September 30, and he no longer intended to renew it.

At the same time, sources say that Stoltenberg will extend his term until the spring of 2024. It could be announced in the next few months. According to the sources, NATO countries want the Secretary General to remain in office against the background of the organization's outstanding achievements under his work. The North Atlantic Alliance's members are also convinced that the extension of Stoltenberg's term will keep stability in NATO.

Let us remind you that Stoltenberg has headed NATO since 2014. The last time his mandate was renewed was last spring.

As Vestnik Kavkaza reported earlier, the next NATO summit will be held in Lithuania in July this year.