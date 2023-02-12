Black Sea near Sochi to become cleaner

12 Feb. 14:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The five largest sewage treatment facilities in Sochi will be modernized by 2025, and a new treatment plant will also appear in the village of Yakornaya Shchel.

To improve the Black Sea coast's ecology in the Krasnodar Territory, it was decided to allocate 35 billion rubles to wastewater treatment plants in Sochi.

It should be noted that the city also approved a new scheme of water supply and sanitation at the resort. It takes into account the General Plan of Sochi, tourist flow, development and population growth in certain areas.