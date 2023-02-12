Georgia hit by two earthquakes

12 Feb. 14:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Several hours ago, two earthquakes occurred in Georgia with an interval of 15 minutes, the National Center for Seismic Monitoring informs .

The magnitude of the first of them was 4,4, it was registered at 12:07 local time (11:07 Moscow time). The earthquake's epicenter was located in the village of Gomi, which is located near Ozurgeti.

The second tremors took place at 12:21 (11:21 Moscow time). The magnitude of the earthquake was 3,3, and the epicenter was 5 thousand meters from the village of Bakhmaro.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or damage.