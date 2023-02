12 Feb. 15:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Dubai-Makhachkala flight operated by FlyDubai airline had to land in Baku. This was reported at Heydar Aliyev airport.

The aircraft landed in the capital of Azerbaijan because of the fog in Makhachkala. The Boeing 737 landed at 03:52 local time (02:52 Moscow time), the press service of the air harbor specified.

It was also reported that the passengers and crew of the aircraft were located in the transit zone.

