13 Feb. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar rose by 35.75 kopecks to 73.74 rubles at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange on Monday.

The euro dropped by 53.25 kopecks to 78.01 rubles.

The Chinese yuan rose by 0.4 kopecks to 10.75 rubles.

Earlier, Vestnik Kavkaza reported that the dollar exchange rate surpassed 73 rubles.