Azerbaijani Parliament speaker arrives in Moscow

13 Feb. 9:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The parliamentary delegation headed by Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova arrived on an official visit to Russia, according to the press service of Milli Majlis.

The delegation includes deputy speaker of the Milli Majlis Adil Aliyev, chairmen of parliamentary committees Ziyafet Askerov, Bakhtiyar Aliyev, head of the working group on Azerbaijani-Russian inter-parliamentary relations Nizami Safarov, members of the group Sevinj Huseynova, Amina Agazade, head of the staff of the Milli Majlis Farid Hajiyev and other officials.

At Moscow's Vnukovo-2 airport, the delegation was met by Deputy Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Alexey Gardeyev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to that country Polad Bulbuloglu and other officials.

During the visit, Sahiba Gafarova is expected to meet with the chairmen of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and the Federation Council.