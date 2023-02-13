Israel hits militant site in Gaza after rocket attack

13 Feb. 9:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel hit Gaza with air strikes on Monday in response to a rocket fired from the Palestinian enclave at the weekend, the army said.

The army said it had struck "an underground complex containing raw materials used for the manufacturing of rockets belonging to Hamas".

The strikes were launched "in response to the Saturday rocket launch from Gaza into Israel", the army added in a statement.

Following the Israeli strikes, air raid sirens sounded in communities near the Gaza border, the military said.

There were no reported casualties in Gaza or Israel following the latest round of missile fire.