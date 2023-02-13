Russian emergencies ministry completes rescue operation in Syria

13 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian rescue teams have completed the rescue operation in Syria after the devastating earthquake but will continue humanitarian assistance, Russian Deputy Emergencies Minister Alexey Serko said.

"The rescue operation to save survivors is over. We are summing up the results and will report to the minister tomorrow, who will later report to the Russian president about the completion of the rescue operation. However, humanitarian assistance continues," he said, adding that more humanitarian aid will be delivered to Syria.

"According to reports from Moscow, several more planes will deliver humanitarian assistance. Thus, relief aid is expected by be delivered by one plane this night," Russian Deputy Emergencies Minister pointed out.

According to Serko, 57 temporary accommodation centers have been organized for those affected by the earthquake. "Our rescuers have been involved in distributing relief aid and training rescuers and firefighters in Latakia and Jabla. Since they have practically no expertise in it, they have accepted our proposal," he noted.

Regional Emergency Director for the World Health Organization (WHO) Office for the Eastern Mediterranean Region, Richard Brennan said earlier on Sunday that about 4,000 people died in the quake on government-controlled territories in Syria and 2,500 people more were injured. According to the WHO official, the death toll in northwestern Syria is some 4,500 and 7,500 people were injured.