Six days after earthquake in Turkey rescuers still find survivors under rubble

12 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Six days after a devastating earthquake rocked Turkey, rescuers are still pulling survivors from under the rubble, according to reports in the country’s news media on Sunday.

News portal Mynet reported a girl, looking about two or three years old, was retrieved alive by rescue workers in the Hatay province 150 hours after the quake struck. Her precise age hasn’t been established.

The Hurriyet newspaper reported that a Mustafa, 35, was pulled from the rubble alive in the same province as the rescue operation was in its 149th hour. He was provided with first aid on the spot and then rushed to a hospital.

Also in Hatay, rescuers saved a pregnant woman and her brother after about 140 hours of relief efforts had already elapsed, the Yeni Safak newspaper reported. Their lives are out of danger, but they were hospitalized to monitor their condition.

Powerful 7.7-and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes rocked Turkey’s Kahramanmaras province in the country’s southeast on February 6, nine hours apart from each other. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces as well as in neighboring countries, of which Syria was hardest hit.

According to latest reports, Turkey’s death toll has surpassed 24,000 people, while over 80,000 were injured. The Syrian Health Ministry said earlier 1,408 people are currently listed as dead and 2,341 as injured.