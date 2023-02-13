Swiss bank freezes almost $20bln in Russian assets

13 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Swiss bank Credit Suisse blocked over $19 billion in Russian money, according to SonntagsZeitung newspaper.

By doing so, Credit Suisse alone reportedly froze a third of all declared Russian assets in Switzerland.

According to the publication, out of the $19 billion, only $4.32 billion belong to people from the Swedish sanctions list. The remaining $14.7 billion are that of people under other countries’ sanctions.

Credit Suisse also reportedly froze funds of the Russian Central Bank or the Russian state.