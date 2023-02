13 Feb. 11:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus welcomed that the U.S. eased sanctions against Syria after repeated calls from international organizations and several countries.

"We welcome the easing of sanctions by the US. We also welcome the recent blanket approval by the government of the Syrian Arab Republic for the UN for cross-line conveys, as well as measures to increase cross-border access. We hope this continues," the WHO chief said.