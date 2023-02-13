Tens of thousands of protesters to rally in Israel against judicial overhaul plan

13 Feb. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tens of thousands of demonstrators are expected to rally in Jerusalem on Monday to protest against the government’s plans to impose radical, sweeping changes to the judiciary, as opposition to the coalition’s contentious moves ramps up.

Police will begin closing main streets around the Knesset to traffic on Monday morning, ahead of the mass rally expected around midday when the coalition is due to begin advancing bills on parts of the overhaul. Channel 12 reported Monday that police officers are also preparing for the possibility that demonstrators will try to block roads inside the city leading to the Israeli parliament as well as the highway to the capital, as part of the protest.

Police expect significant traffic disruption in the capital on Monday, according to the report.

Hundreds of tech startups, law firms and other private sector companies are allowing their employees to join a large-scale strike on Monday against the judicial overhaul plans, which aim to dramatically weaken the High Court of Justice and secure political control over judicial appointments, among other measures.

In addition, thousands of doctors and mental health professionals are expected to join the strike.

Concurrent protests in other cities on Monday will coincide with the first expected rounds of committee voting on the legislation.

This came after President Isaac Herzog issued a rare plea for deliberation and compromise on the plan and offered a five-point proposal for negotiations on the judicial shakeup.