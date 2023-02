13 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit China from Tuesday to Thursday as part of Beijing’s latest move to mend ties and cement cooperation with the Middle Eastern power.

The Iranian leader was invited by President Xi Jinping, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

Raisi’s three-day visit comes after a joint declaration by Xi and leaders of Gulf states in December prompted frustrations in Tehran.